One officer indicted in Breonna Taylor case, local activist says decision doesn’t go far enough

Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by officers who entered her home using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. The warrant used to search her home was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside. The use of no-knock warrants has since been banned by Louisville’s Metro Council.

Shortly after news of the indictment broke, Christen Lott Hunte, a member of the Newtown Florist Club's public policy committee, said the indictment hadn't gone far enough.

"To me, it's really heartbreaking, obviously, but not unexpected," she said. "It’s just a means to placate protesters and supporters of Breonna Taylor."

Lott Hunte said the announcement of indictment is a way for Cameron to calm those who have been calling for justice for Taylor since her death in March. But, she said, "people aren't going to forget Breonna."

"We're not going to stop talking about Breonna. We're not going to stop asking for justice for her," Lott Hunte said. "So to think that you can just placate people is very short-sighted and irresponsible."

She said a charge of criminally negligent homicide “would be a start.”

The committee member said local protests may rise from the grand jury decision, but so far none have been formally planned by the Newtown Florist Club.

The Rev. Rose Johnson, executive director of the Newtown Florist Club, said she would withhold a formal comment until she had time to review the grand jury decision and its implications.

Following the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, George Floyd in Minneapolis and Taylor in Louisville, Newtown provided a list of concerns to local law enforcement agencies, including greater transparency, banning “no-knock” warrants and more body cameras for officers.

Addressing the “no-knock” warrants, Hall County Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin said they are a “rare occurrence in this community," The Times reported in July. Gosselin said then the court has authorized five no-knock warrants in the past 18 years.

Representatives from the Gainesville Police Department did not immediately respond to request for comment on Wednesday regarding use of no-knock warrants. In an emailed response, Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth pointed The Times to earlier statements from Sheriff Gerald Couch on the matter:

“No knock warrants are seldom used, and a judge must decide it is specifically necessary. In my 38 years of law enforcement I cannot think of a time I ever received a ‘No-Knock’ warrant. With that in mind I have no problem increasing the restrictions on the use of ‘No-Knock’ warrants, but would hesitate to eliminate them all together as under some rare circumstances they may actually be necessary. I would recommend looking at some appropriate legislature measures to put in place to ensure they are properly used.”

In the wake of the nationwide protests, Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish told the City Council he hoped to triple annual de-escalation training for the city’s officers. The chief said last month that he aimed to have the training plan in place by this month.

Officers were getting anywhere from five to 10 hours per year, the chief told the council last month.

The Associated Press and Times digital editor Thomas Hartwell contributed to this report.