One charge dismissed in kidnapping case after court hearing

One charge was dismissed for a Gainesville man accused of kidnapping a woman and threatening to crash her car earlier this month, according to court officials.



Adam Harvey, 33, of Gainesville, appeared Friday, April 28, in Magistrate Court with attorney Brian Dille after charges of kidnapping, terroristic threats, reckless conduct, battery and theft by taking.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy Brody Grindle testified about an April 13 be-on-the-lookout post out of Habersham County about a “mobile domestic situation.”

The Sheriff’s Office previously told The Times Harvey would not allow the woman, with whom he had a relationship, to leave the car and drove at speeds greater than 100 mph. Grindle said the car belonged to her.

Law enforcement tried to find Harvey around 11 p.m. that night when they said he jumped out of the car at Hall County Fire Station No. 15 on Autry Spur with $40 from the cup holder and ran off alone into the woods.

“(The woman) stated because the car was almost out of gas, Adam jumped out of the car and ran on foot behind the fire station,” Grindle said.

A perimeter was set up to track Harvey, but it was unsuccessful. Harvey was arrested the next day.

After Harvey ran out, the woman drove to a gas station to meet up with a deputy.

While law enforcement was present at Fire Station 15, another car with three of the woman’s friends and family showed up saying they were looking for her.

The woman’s son told law enforcement she had called him at 7:30 p.m. saying she needed help and that Harvey was driving recklessly, Grindle said.

Harvey was heard saying that if she told them where she was, he was going to crash the car, the deputy testified.

Earlier that evening, the woman said Harvey sold tires and was paid “in what she believed to be illegal narcotics” in an area outside Hall County, Grindle said.

“When Adam got back inside the vehicle, she asked, ‘What did he give you?’ And he would not unball his fist and show what he was given,” Grindle said.

That was the point when the woman did not want to be in the car with Harvey, asking multiple times to get out of the vehicle, the deputy said.

“When she tried to get out of the vehicle, he would speed up, go around stop signs (and) run red lights,” Grindle said.

Harvey repeatedly shook his head throughout the hearing while Grindle testified.

On cross-examination, Dille asked for clarification of the night’s events, calling it a “pretty complicated” incident.

“And they were riding around, it sounds like, for over three hours?” Dille asked.

Grindle said they were driving from White County to Hall County, but that drive in itself would not last that long. It was not clear where else the car went during that time.

Dille argued the reckless conduct charge should be dismissed, as there was no evidence presented about how fast Harvey was driving. Assistant District Attorney Anna Fowler did not argue against it.

Though she dismissed the reckless conduct charge, Magistrate Court Judge Elizabeth Reisman moved the remaining charges on to Superior Court.

When reached by The Times for comment, Dille said the public defender’s office is “continuing to investigate” the case.