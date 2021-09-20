Officials identify man found dead in Lake Lanier

Authorities have identified the man who was found dead in Lake Lanier on Sept. 14.
The body of Nermin Rustempasic, 42, of Duluth, was seen by someone on a personal watercraft about 100 yards from the Old Federal Campground’s shore in West Hall.
Rustempasic owned a boat that was stored at Sunrise Cove Marina, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said.
No signs of trauma or foul play are suspected. Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.
The Department of Natural Resources and the Sheriff’s Office’s marine unit recovered the body.