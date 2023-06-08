Officer cleared by DA in fatal shooting of man in Gillsville

The GBI was tasked with investigating the officer’s shooting and turning the file over to Darragh for his review.

911 dispatch received a call around 9:30 p.m. Oct. 25 by a woman who lived on F. Gilmer Road about a car in the middle of the road, according to Darragh’s letter to the GBI.

The woman in the car asked the caller for a ride because the man had been hitting her, Darragh wrote. Sheriff Gerald Couch said following the shooting the car was determined stolen, and Soto had an active arrest warrant for an undisclosed offense.

Patterson responded around 10:16 p.m. and received evasive answers from the two people, the district attorney wrote.

“Because of the the way they were acting, he asked (Soto) whether there were any weapons in the car, and asked to pat down (Soto) to check for weapons, being concerned about his safety,” Darragh wrote. “While Soto agreed to being patted down, he acted as if compliant at first, but put his hands behind is back, pulled out a handgun and fired at Deputy Patterson.”

Patterson was uninjured, as the bullet hit his gun belt.

“Having no choice, Patterson shot his duty weapon and neutralized the threat from Soto, who was killed by being shot several times by Patterson,” Darragh wrote.

Darragh wrote Patterson “acted appropriately” and was legally justified.