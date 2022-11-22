Oakwood Police officer resigns in lieu of termination after investigation into body slamming of woman

Lloyd, who was intoxicated, called police because she said her friend slapped her in the face and grabbed the keys to Lloyd’s car.

After speaking with Lloyd and other witnesses, Holbrook told her she would be arrested if she did not follow his order to stay away from the other people on the scene.

Holbrook and the officers repeated that they wanted Lloyd to get a ride home via a ride-share app or other means.

Lloyd was heard on the body camera footage saying, “Why are you trying me whenever I’m the f—- victim?”

After Lloyd’s question, Holbrook started to reach for Lloyd’s hands to arrest her. Lloyd took a few steps away from the officer, and Holbrook is seen on the body camera footage taking Lloyd to the ground.

Lloyd suffered a black eye and bruises from the arrest.