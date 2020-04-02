No injuries, but 4 people, including child, displaced after East Hall fire

Three adults and one child have been displaced as result of fire at an East Hall house Thursday, April 2.
No one was injured in the blaze, which was reported at 12:42 p.m. in the 3500 block of Suggs Road off Gillsville Highway.
Arriving units found an “outbuilding that was fully involved, two vehicles on fire, and fire that had extended into a single-wide mobile home,” according to a Hall County Fire Services press release.
The fire was put out at 1:02 p.m., with crews staying at the scene to put out hot spots.
The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.
The American Red Cross has been contacted to help the adults and child.