New leadership in prosecutor’s office after chief assistant appointed to bench

The Hall County Solicitor’s Office has a new chief and deputy chief assistant solicitor after one of their prosecutors was appointed to the Juvenile Court bench.
Former Chief Assistant Solicitor General Amber Sowers was chosen by the Superior Court judges to succeed Chief Juvenile Court Judge Lindsay Burton on the Juvenile Court bench. Burton ran unopposed to take Superior Court Judge C. Andrew Fuller’s seat after Fuller announced his retirement.
Stephanie Thompson was sworn in Wednesday, Sept. 7, as the new chief assistant solicitor general, and Brooke Jackson was promoted to deputy chief assistant solicitor.
Thompson has served as a senior trial assistant solicitor general for nearly seven years and has served on multiple accountability courts, which seek rehabilitative solutions in place of incarceration.
Jackson has worked as an assistant district attorney in Athens and a senior assistant solicitor general in Hall County since her graduation from law school at the University of Georgia in 2017.
“I am excited about the measure of talent and abilities that these two professionals bring to Hall County State Court and look forward to the continued growth of our agency as we seek to serve justice and healing for those whose lives have been affected by crime,” Solicitor-General Stephanie Woodard said in a statement.