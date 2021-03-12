Mother indicted in December slaying of her two young children

Berenice Jaramillo-Hernandez, faces two counts each of malice murder, first-degree child cruelty and aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office responded around 2 p.m. Dec. 11 to a report that a woman had cut herself at the home on Crescent Drive. They found Jaramillo-Hernandez with serious injuries to her neck and her two children, siblings Mateo Miranda Jaramillo, 5, and Katherine Miranda Jaramillo, 6, dead.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jaramillo-Hernandez killed her son and daughter with a knife between noon and 2 p.m. Friday and then turned the knife on herself.

The indictment came during the first grand jury session of 2021, with the courts stalled out of precaution for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Defense attorney Matt Leipold declined to comment Friday, March 12.