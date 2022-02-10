More details on the reconstructed crash that caused delays Tuesday on Browns Bridge Road

Traffic investigators worked Tuesday, Feb. 8, to reconstruct a wreck from six days earlier that sent three people to the hospital.
The reconstruction caused periodic delays on Browns Bridge Road near Dixie Drive from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook said the evidence gathered from the reconstruction will be used to determine the exact cause leading to the crash.
Holbrook said police responded to a crash around 5:30 a.m. Feb. 2 to Browns Bridge Road at Dixie Drive.
A Mazda 6i turned left from Dixie Drive onto Browns Bridge Road into the path of a Toyota Camry.
Both drivers were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in stable condition, while the Mazda passenger was transported in critical condition.
Holbrook did not respond to requests Thursday, Feb. 10, on the passenger’s status.