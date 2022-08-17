More dead fish as cleanup of soybeans from Flat Creek continues

The Chattahoochee Riverkeeper and other environmental groups have been monitoring the situation in Flat Creek after the appearance of soybeans in the water last week.



Risser said there were at least 40 dead fish last week and saw more dead fish this week.

“Most of the fish that you’re seeing out there are mosquitofish, which are really remarkably tolerant of low dissolved oxygen,” Risser said. “But when they swim really near the surface and sort of gulp at the surface, that is a sort of a distressed behavior. … The water right at the surface tends to have a little more oxygen that’s diffused into it from the air, so they start accumulating there.”