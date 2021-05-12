Monuments vandalized at Rock Creek Veterans Park in Gainesville

Two monuments at Rock Creek Veterans Park near downtown Gainesville were found vandalized Tuesday, May 11.
Gainesville Parks and Recreation staff discovered graffiti at the park at 223 Northside Drive.
Photos taken by parks staff show orange spray-painted markings on concrete in front of a monument honoring veterans from 20th century wars.
Vandals also struck a monument honoring Vietnam veterans, with orange spray paint on top of the inscription “All gave some, some gave all.”
“As of this morning, all graffiti has been cleaned up,” Parks and Recreation spokeswoman Julie Butler Colombini said Wednesday, May 12.
Other details about the incident weren’t immediately available.
This story will be updated.