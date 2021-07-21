Men sentenced in robbery case involving juvenile pedestrian





Martin Martinez-Morales, 40, of Toccoa, and Miguel Angel Martinez-Morales, 32, of Cornelia, were given First Offender Act status after a plea deal Monday, July 12, before Hall County Superior Court Judge C. Andrew Fuller. Fuller gave both men a 10-year sentence with the first 36 months in the Hall County work release program. After those first three years, both men can serve the rest of the sentence on probation.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the two men pulled up July 29, 2019, in a pickup truck alongside the girl on Wheeler Road in Lula. Martin Martinez-Morales was charged in the indictment with pointing a handgun at the girl.

“As the victim tried to run, the truck pulled over in front of her,” Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth previously told The Times. “The men got out of the vehicle, and the driver grabbed the victim by her shirt. He also kicked her and threw her on the ground.”

Booth said the suspects took the phone dropped by the girl while she was able to run for help.

Deputies spotted the suspects’ vehicle pulling out of a driveway shortly after the incident.

Both men were charged in the November 2019 indictment with robbery by intimidation.

Martin Martinez-Morales was also charged with battery and aggravated assault in the indictment.

Under the First Offender status, both men will have the case discharged and be “completely exonerated of guilt” for the charges if they fulfill the terms of their sentence, according to the court documents.

Martin Martinez-Morales’ defense attorney, Clint Teston, did not respond to multiple attempts for comment Wednesday, July 21.

Miguel Martinez-Morales’ defense attorney, Michael George, was not available for comment as of press time Wednesday.