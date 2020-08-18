Memorial unveiled honoring fallen Hall County deputies

A marble memorial at the Hall County Sheriff’s Office’s headquarters bears the names of four men who died in the line of duty, the most recent being Deputy Nicolas Blane Dixon.



The Sheriff’s Office announced the memorial, which was provided by Memorial Park Funeral Home, was available Tuesday, Aug. 18 for the public to visit on Browns Bridge Road.

The memorial lists the four names and their last days of service, known as their “end of watch” dates.

Dixon’s name is included along with Deputy William Jefferson Dorsey, Sheriff Ferd Bryan and Deputy James Timothy White.

“If you walk through Sheriff’s Office facilities, you may see tributes to each of these public servants individually,” Sheriff Gerald Couch said in a statement. “Until now, there hasn’t been one publicly visible memorial for them all. While I pray this community never has to add another name to it, the stone stands to honor the life and service of each officer who made the ultimate sacrifice. We will never forget.”

Dixon, 28, died July 8, 2019, after pursuing four men in an allegedly stolen vehicle on Jesse Jewell Parkway in Gainesville, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.