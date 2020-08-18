Memorial unveiled honoring fallen Hall County deputies

A marble memorial at the Hall County Sheriff’s Office’s headquarters bears the names of four men who died in the line of duty, the most recent being Deputy Nicolas Blane Dixon.
The Sheriff’s Office announced the memorial, which was provided by Memorial Park Funeral Home, was available Tuesday, Aug. 18 for the public to visit on Browns Bridge Road.
The memorial lists the four names and their last days of service, known as their “end of watch” dates.
Dixon’s name is included along with Deputy William Jefferson Dorsey, Sheriff Ferd Bryan and Deputy James Timothy White.
“If you walk through Sheriff’s Office facilities, you may see tributes to each of these public servants individually,” Sheriff Gerald Couch said in a statement. “Until now, there hasn’t been one publicly visible memorial for them all. While I pray this community never has to add another name to it, the stone stands to honor the life and service of each officer who made the ultimate sacrifice. We will never forget.”
Dixon, 28, died July 8, 2019, after pursuing four men in an allegedly stolen vehicle on Jesse Jewell Parkway in Gainesville, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Dixon and another deputy reached the suspects on Highland Avenue. Dixon was shot one time in an exchange of gunfire, according to the GBI.
Four men have been charged with murder, and their case is still pending.
Dorsey was dispatched Feb. 25, 1920, to the Gainesville Mill to break up a fight. While trying to arrest two men, he was shot in the stomach.
Dorsey died the next day and was buried at Lebanon United Methodist Church.
Bryan died of a heart attack May 6, 1950, during a struggle, where he was trying to arrest someone in Flowery Branch, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
White died Oct. 3, 2005, two days after a traffic incident on Ledan Road while responding to a 911 call, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The memorial also has a quote from Matthew 5:9, “Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called children of God.