Meet Dusk, a therapy dog intended to help Gainesville Police and the community

Contrary to her name, Dusk, a 6-month-old lab mix, tends to brighten any room she enters.



Dusk will soon go to work as a therapy dog for the Gainesville Police Department, working to “meet the needs of the officers as well as the community,” Lt. Kevin Holbrook said.

The Gainesville City Council approved a resolution to receive the therapy dog, which will help with the department’s peer support group and beyond.

“Many times, it’s easier for the officers to relate with the dog and have that relationship with the dog,” Holbrook said.