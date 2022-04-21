Man’s body found in Flat Creek area of Gainesville

Authorities are investigating a man’s death after his body was found Thursday, April 21, in the Flat Creek area of Gainesville.
Hall County Deputy Coroner Kevin Wetzel said authorities arrived about 7:30 a.m. to the area of Dorsey Street and Industrial Boulevard.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said it does not appear to be a “suspicious death.”
Williams said the 49-year-old man may have died a couple of days ago based on his decomposition. Authorities believe the man was homeless and living under the Dorsey Street bridge.
Good News at Noon staff confirmed the man’s identity, though it has not been released until the next of kin have been notified.