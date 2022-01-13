Man wanted in Philadelphia homicide faces more charges in Hall for counterfeiting

According to the warrants, Roberson was accused of using a fake $100 bill to buy a gift card at Walmart. Roberson faces charges in Hall County including first-degree forgery, misdemeanor theft by deception and giving false information to an officer.

Oakwood Police Chief Tim Hatch has not released further information on the arrest other than that Philadelphia authorities are working on Roberson’s extradition.

Roberson has a warrant for charges including murder and conspiracy, according to Philadelphia Police.

Defense attorney Jake Shapiro did not return a request for comment Thursday, Jan. 13

Philadelphia Police arrived at a location on Nov. 29 where a 14-year-old boy was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

The boy, Samir Jefferson, was transported to Temple University Hospital but succumbed to his injuries less than an hour later, police said.

Two other men were arrested and charged with murder, police said.

Gainesville Police Cpl. Jessica Van said Walmart’s loss prevention team identified Roberson in other alleged forgeries after his arrest in Oakwood.

Van said Roberson used counterfeit $100 bills to purchase items at the Shallowford Walmart in Gainesville on multiple occasions.

Roberson used counterfeit bills on Dec. 20 to purchase electronics worth more than $200 then used bills on Jan. 9 to buy gift cards and a lighter, Van said.

Van was unsure of any ties between Roberson and the Gainesville/Oakwood area.

The Philadelphia Police did not provide any further information when asked what might have brought Roberson to Georgia and how long he has been here.