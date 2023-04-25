Man indicted in federal court from January bank robbery in Gainesville

A man was indicted by a federal grand jury in a January bank robbery case in Gainesville, according to court documents.



David Brian Ross, 36, was charged by the grand jury with armed bank robbery and brandishing/discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Ross was accused of robbing the Regions Bank on Shallowford Road Jan. 24.

Gainesville Police said he entered the bank around 11:15 a.m. and pulled a gun before taking an undisclosed amount of cash. The indictment similarly does not say how much was taken.

Police said Ross drove away in a Ford F-150 and was captured at the Motel 6 on Monroe Drive in Gainesville.

A clerk at the motel described to The Times a conversation she had with Ross.

“He put the money up on the counter and he says, ‘If you just knew what I had to do to get this money,’” the clerk said.

No attorney information was listed in the federal court records portal for Ross or in the Hall County records.

The Times reached out to Magistrate Court regarding attorney information.