Hall man impaled by bull expected to recover

A Hall man who was impaled by a bull near the Hall/White county line Wednesday afternoon, May 11, is recovering in the hospital.
Ricky Everette was helping someone get the bull back into a pasture, his wife, Brittany Everette wrote in a message to The Times on Friday, May 13.
“Like any animal, sometimes they are just unpredictable,” Everette wrote. “He is pretty banged up, and extremely sore, but extremely lucky. God definitely had his arms around him.”
Everette wrote her husband will be in the hospital a few more days and “will have a long, painful road healing, but there is nothing permanently life altering.”
Hall County Fire Rescue responded to the 8700 block of Skitts Mountain Road Wednesday afternoon and transported Ricky to a hospital. Authorities were able to secure the bull so that medical personnel could assist the man.
“The community has been amazing reaching out to make sure we are ok and have what we need,” Brittany wrote.