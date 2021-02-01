Man given life without parole plus 30 years for fatal shooting at QuikTrip

A Canton man was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years without the chance of parole for the February 2019 murder at the Gainesville Highway QuikTrip in Buford, according to court officials.

James Elliott Blocksom, 25, entered a non-negotiated plea Monday, Feb. 1, to charges of malice murder, aggravated assault, terroristic acts, terroristic threats and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Blocksom was accused of shooting Chester Morrison, 36, of Commerce, Feb. 10, 2019, at the Buford gas station.

Superior Court Judge Clint Bearden sentenced Blocksom after the Monday hearing to life without parole on the malice murder charge.

Morrison’s family appeared via a teleconferencing application to give an impact statement. His sister described Morrison as a loving and selfless person who “always gave the best hugs.”

This story will be updated.