Man faces murder charge in infant daughter’s death

A man has been charged with killing his 10-week-old daughter, the Oakwood Police Department said.
Hugo Alexander Flores Reyes, 20, was initially charged with child cruelty and aggravated battery after staff at Scottish Rite Children’s Hospital contacted Oakwood police May 25 and told them that Reye’s baby had been “severely injured,” police said.
Police said that led them to 910 Lanier Mill Circle in Oakwood.The infant died the next day and the charges were upgraded to felony murder.
Police did not immediately respond to questions about the case.
Reyes is being held in Hall County Jail.