Man charged with sexually assaulting girl at her Hall home while he was a guest

A 32-year-old Austell man has been arrested after police said he sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 10 at her home in Hall County while he was a guest, according to authorities.
Jose Cadenas-Maldonado was charged with aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy and aggravated child molestation.
He was taken into custody Monday, Nov. 8, at the Hall County Sheriff’s Office headquarters and booked into the jail, where he remains without bond.
The girl disclosed the alleged sexual abuse Sunday, Aug. 29, to a family member, who subsequently reported it to Sheriff’s Office deputies, spokesman Derreck Booth wrote in an email.
“According to the preliminary investigation, Cadenas-Maldonado committed the crimes at the home between 2 and 6 a.m. and then left the residence,” Booth wrote in an email. “Cadenas-Maldonado had been a guest at the home.”
Defense attorney Nicholas Nesmith did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday, Nov. 10.