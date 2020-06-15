Man charged with rape, furnishing alcohol to minor

A Gainesville man is accused of providing alcohol to a minor and sexually assaulting her at his residence, according to authorities.



Jose Tomas Pedro, 21, was charged with rape and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 10:45 a.m. May 31, to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where a girl was being treated.

Authorities did not disclose the girl’s age.

“According to the initial investigation, the victim met Pedro through interactions on social media. A relative of Pedro drove him to pick the victim up in her neighborhood and dropped the two off at Pedro’s residence on Georgia Avenue where he provided her alcohol and sexually assaulted her during the early morning hours of May 31,” Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth wrote in an email.

Booth said Pedro’s relative, who does not face charges at this time, drove the girl back to her neighborhood “unaware of what had occurred.”

Pedro was booked into the Hall County Jail June 11, where he remains.

There is also an immigration hold listed on the Hall County Jail database.

The case is still under investigation.