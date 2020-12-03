Man awaiting murder trial accused of punching jailer in the face

An East Point man who had his murder trial delayed because of the COVID-19 outbreak has picked up even more charges after allegedly punching a jailer in the face, according to authorities. The incident is the second in four months in which he is charged with a violent act at the jail.

DeMarvin Bennett, 26, had his March trial continued concerning the death of Jack Hough. Bennett was accused of shooting Hough Feb. 7, 2019, in the CVS parking lot on Park Hill Drive in Gainesville.