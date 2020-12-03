Man awaiting murder trial accused of punching jailer in the face

An East Point man who had his murder trial delayed because of the COVID-19 outbreak has picked up even more charges after allegedly punching a jailer in the face, according to authorities. The incident is the second in four months in which he is charged with a violent act at the jail.
DeMarvin Bennett, 26, had his March trial continued concerning the death of Jack Hough. Bennett was accused of shooting Hough Feb. 7, 2019, in the CVS parking lot on Park Hill Drive in Gainesville.
The new charges stemmed from an incident around 4 p.m. Nov. 30, when a jailer asked Bennett to return to his cell. Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said Bennett had exceeded his allotted time in the common area.
“When the officer began escorting Bennett back to his cell, Bennett pulled away and punched the officer in the officer’s face,” Booth said. “A deputy arrived to assist the officer, and the two were able to place Bennett on the floor and secure him in handcuffs.”
Both Bennett and the officer were deemed OK by the medical staff, and Bennett was charged with felony obstruction of an officer.
The Sheriff’s Office said in September Bennett accrued 10 new charges in his time at the jail. That 10-charge mark was hit after Bennett allegedly tried to throw a deputy off the top level of an inmate pod and then tried to grab a deputy’s Taser.
Bennett was previously charged with felony obstruction of an officer on March 18, where he allegedly took a fighting stance after being told to return to his cell and told a jail officer, “y’all are going to have to whoop my ass or tase me,” Booth said.There was also a charge of aggravated assault on a peace officer after allegedly spitting in an officer’s face. That was the second time he was accused of spitting in an officer’s face, though the previous charge was reckless conduct, authorities say.