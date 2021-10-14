By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Man arrested in rape of woman on boat docked at Lake Lanier
INMER ESCOBAR-ZUNICA
INMER ESCOBAR-ZUNICA

A Bethlehem man has been charged with raping a woman on a boat docked at Lake Lanier, according to authorities.

In addition to rape, Inmer Escobar-Zunica, 33, was charged with aggravated sodomy. He was booked Oct. 8 in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said Escobar-Zunica committed the offenses between 8 p.m. Aug. 13 and 11 a.m. the next day on a boat docked at the lake in South Hall. 

Booth said the Bethlehem man knew the woman beforehand.

A victim advocate in Gwinnett County informed patrol deputies on Aug. 15. 

“Investigators then became involved in the case and obtained the arrest warrants for Escobar-Zunica on Sept. 30,” Booth wrote in an email.

Booth said deputies took Escobar-Zunica into custody at the Gwinnett County Jail before transporting him to the Hall County Jail.

Defense attorney Larry Duttweiler did not immediately return a request for comment.

The case is still under investigation.

 


Regional events