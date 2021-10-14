Man arrested in rape of woman on boat docked at Lake Lanier

A Bethlehem man has been charged with raping a woman on a boat docked at Lake Lanier, according to authorities.
In addition to rape, Inmer Escobar-Zunica, 33, was charged with aggravated sodomy. He was booked Oct. 8 in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said Escobar-Zunica committed the offenses between 8 p.m. Aug. 13 and 11 a.m. the next day on a boat docked at the lake in South Hall.
Booth said the Bethlehem man knew the woman beforehand.
A victim advocate in Gwinnett County informed patrol deputies on Aug. 15.
“Investigators then became involved in the case and obtained the arrest warrants for Escobar-Zunica on Sept. 30,” Booth wrote in an email.
Booth said deputies took Escobar-Zunica into custody at the Gwinnett County Jail before transporting him to the Hall County Jail.
Defense attorney Larry Duttweiler did not immediately return a request for comment.
The case is still under investigation.