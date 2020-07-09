Man accused of robbing Walgreens employees at gunpoint

A man armed with a gun grabbed a Walgreens employee by the hair around 11 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, and told everyone else to walk to the back of the South Enota Drive store, according to authorities.

Gainesville Police are looking for the armed robbery suspect, described as a black man wearing a face cover, all black clothing, gloves and a black-gray backpack. Police said he is roughly 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Police said the suspect entered the store and brandished the handgun with three employees in the store. The man made employees fill his backpack with “an undisclosed amount of narcotics,” police said. He also went to the office area and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving in an unknown direction.

“We are fortunate no one was harmed during this traumatic experience,” Chief Jay Parrish said in a statement. ”No amount of money or valuables are worth the life of anyone in our community, and we must continue to work together to stop these criminals from terrorizing our community.”

Anyone with information on this case or the suspect is asked to call the criminal investigations division at 770-535-3783.