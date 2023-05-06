Man accused of killing parents in Braselton

A man was accused of killing his parents Friday, May 5, in Braselton, according to authorities.

Daniel Edward Rawlins, 39, of Braselton, was charged with two counts of malice murder in the death of Leanette Rawlins, 66, and William Rawlins, 67, at their Union Church Road home.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said they believe the slayings happened within the past 24 hours.

Deputies responded to the home around 4:30 p.m. Friday when a family member found William Rawlins in the yard. Leanette Rawlins was found on the house’s porch, and both were unresponsive.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched the home and a barn apartment.

Daniel Rawlins lives in the apartment but wasn’t there when authorities arrived.

With the use of license-plate reading cameras, law enforcement learned Daniel Rawlins was driving near Interstate 85 in Braselton.

That led them to the Holiday Inn Express and Suites near the interstate and Ga. 211 in Braselton.

After evacuating people from the hotel, officers arrested Daniel Rawlins in a hotel room before 7 p.m. Friday.

The bodies were sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab for autopsies. Authorities have not released the suspected causes of death.