Man accused in $3 million meth bust was previously deported, indictment says

One of the men previously accused in a $3 million methamphetamine bust was previously deported from the U.S., according to court documents.



Juan Ignacio Hernandez-Pacheco, 20, and Israel Bustis-Padilla, 31, both of Michoacan, Mexico, were charged with trafficking, manufacturing and possessing meth with intent to distribute.

The Hall County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad and the Department of Homeland Security partnered in the investigation that led to the two men and 67 pounds of the drug, which has an estimated street value of $3 million.

Authorities said they also seized packaging materials, chemicals and a ledger from a house in the 3700 block of James Ed Road off of U.S. 129/Cleveland Highway.

Both men were charged in an Oct. 6 federal indictment alleging the two possessed at least 500 grams of the drug with intent to distribute.

According to the indictment, Bustis-Padilla was previously deported and removed from the country and had not “obtained the express consent” from government officials to reapply for admission into the country.

Both men are also being held at the Hall County Jail for the Department of Homeland Security to review their immigration status.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth did not release any further information on the case when contacted Monday, Oct. 19.

An ICE official did not immediately respond to a request for information on the suspects’ immigration status.

Attempts to reach attorneys for the two men Monday, Oct. 19, were unsuccessful.