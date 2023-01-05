Man, 29, found dead in car at Oakwood Walmart

A homeless man was found dead in his car Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the Walmart parking lot in Oakwood, police said.
Oakwood Police were called around 6 p.m. Wednesday to the Mundy Mill Road Walmart for a cardiac arrest call.
Officers were pointed to a Hyundai parked near the tire service area of the store, where Jonathan Jones, 29, was found dead. There are currently no signs of foul play, but an autopsy will determine Jones’ cause of death.
Oakwood Police Chief Tim Hatch said Jones preferred to sleep in his car at Walmart parking lots. Police believe Jones had been in the car for multiple days and was found by the mother of his children.