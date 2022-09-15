Machete-wielding man steals motorcycle at Waffle House, crashes during chase, authorities say

A Dawsonville man was accused of stealing a motorcycle after hitting a helmeted man in the head with a machete then leading deputies on a chase into Hall County, according to authorities.

Zackery Ryen Miller, 22, faces multiple charges from an armed robbery and chase that ended in a crash in Hall County.

Dawson County deputies responded just before 10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, to a report of an armed robbery in the Waffle House parking lot on N 400 Center Lane in Dawsonville.

Sheriff Jeff Johnson said Miller hit a man in the head with a machete then stole a motorcycle. Johnson said the person is OK.

As deputies were responding, they spotted a motorcycle leaving the area of the Waffle House.

Deputies tried to stop the motorcycle as the chase entered Hall County on Price Road, but the motorcycle did not stop.

“During the pursuit, the suspect lost control and crashed in the area of the Lighthouse Community Church located on Price (Road),” Johnson wrote in an email.

While securing the scene, deputies found drugs on and around Miller. Johnson said the drugs included crushed pills believed to be alprazolam and three separate baggies of suspected methamphetamine “also containing suspected fentanyl.”

Johnson said Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash, and The Times has reached out to state patrol for information.

Miller sustained injuries in the crash and was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center before going to the Dawson County Detention Center.

Miller is being held with no bond.

He was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, fleeing and eluding a police officer and DUI of drugs.



