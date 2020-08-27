Machete-wielding Gainesville man attacks another, who defends himself with sword, authorities say

A Gainesville man is behind bars after authorities say he used a machete to attack another man, who attempted to defend himself with a sword.



Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said Jody Todd Brown, 31, broke a car window and slashed a car tire around 1:20 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, in the 4000 block of Price Road. The car belonged to a woman who was previously in a relationship with Brown and who was visiting a friend at the residence, Booth said.

Authorities said Brown then entered a shed and started removing items before he was confronted by the 43-year-old man who lives there.