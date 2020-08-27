Machete-wielding Gainesville man attacks another, who defends himself with sword, authorities say

A Gainesville man is behind bars after authorities say he used a machete to attack another man, who attempted to defend himself with a sword.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said Jody Todd Brown, 31, broke a car window and slashed a car tire around 1:20 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, in the 4000 block of Price Road. The car belonged to a woman who was previously in a relationship with Brown and who was visiting a friend at the residence, Booth said.
Authorities said Brown then entered a shed and started removing items before he was confronted by the 43-year-old man who lives there.
“Brown is suspected of attacking the man with the machete as the victim attempted to defend himself with a sword,” Booth wrote in a news release.
Deputies arriving on the scene followed Brown in a car to another Price Road driveway, where he got out of the car and ran, Booth said.
The deputies ran after him and ordered him to stop, authorities said.
“When Brown failed to comply, deputies tased him and made the arrest without further incident,” Booth wrote in the news release.
The 43-year-old man was transported to a hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Brown also was evaluated at the hospital before being booked into the Hall County Jail, where he is being held without bond.
Brown was charged with second-degree burglary, criminal trespass and obstruction of an officer. More charges, including aggravated assault, are pending, Booth said.
In addition to the latest charges, Brown had outstanding arrest warrants for domestic violence incidents in the county earlier this year, Booth said.
Authorities also say the two men involved in the incident are the subject of previous police incidents in March and July.
The case is still under investigation.