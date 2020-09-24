Louisville police officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hours after a Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police in the killing of Breonna Taylor and protesters took to the streets, authorities said two officers had been shot Wednesday night during the demonstrations.



Several shots rang out as protesters in downtown Louisville tried to avoid police blockades, moving down an alleyway as officers lobbed pepper balls. People covered their ears, ran away and frantically looked for places to hide. Police with long guns swarmed the area, then officers in riot gear and military-style vehicles blocked off roadways.

The conditions of the officers was unclear, but their injuries were thought to be non-life-threatening.

The violence comes after prosecutors said two officers who fired their weapons at Taylor, a Black woman, were justified in using force to protect themselves after they faced gunfire from her boyfriend. The only charges were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into a home next to Taylor's with people inside.

The FBI is still investigating potential violations of federal law in connection with the raid at Taylor's home on March 13.

Ben Crump, a lawyer for Taylor's family, denounced the decision as "outrageous and offensive," and protesters shouting, "No justice, no peace!" immediately marched through the streets.

Scuffles broke out between police and protesters, and some were arrested. Officers fired flash bangs and a few small fires burned in a square that's been at the center of protests, but it had largely cleared out ahead of a nighttime curfew as demonstrators marched through other parts of downtown Louisville. Dozens of patrol cars blocked the city's major thoroughfare and more police arrived after the officer was shot.

Demonstrators also marched in cities like New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and Philadelphia.

Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by white officers who entered her home on a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. State Attorney General Daniel Cameron, however, said the investigation showed the officers announced themselves before entering. The warrant used to search her home was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside. .