Longtime Hall County firefighter Mark Knepp dies at 59

Hall County firefighter Mark Knepp died Sunday at the age of 59, according to a social media post from Hall County Fire Rescue.
Knepp, of Gainesville, was a firefighter for 29 years, according to his online obituary.
“The news of his untimely departure weighs heavily on our hearts as we grieve his loss,” the fire department wrote. “During this challenging time, we kindly request that you keep Mark's family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”
The cause of death is not known at this time.
Born in Akron, Ohio, Knepp served in the U.S. Air Force for two years.
“He enjoyed golf, playing cards with his family, and spending time on the boat,” his obituary says. “He also loved playing backyard cornhole tournaments.”
A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, at The Chapel of Barrett Funeral Home. A livestream of the service can be viewed here.