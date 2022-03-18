By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Lightning strikes, splitting tree, rupturing gas line and igniting fire in this East Hall subdivision
Rolling Rock Gas line fire.jpg
A gas leak burns March 18, 2022, in the Rolling Rock subdivision off of Harmony Church Road in East Hall County. - photo by Hall County Fire Services

Lightning split a tree in half and ruptured an underground gas line Friday afternoon in East Hall, according to authorities.

Hall County Fire Rescue closed the Rolling Ridge subdivision off of Harmony Church Road after 12:15 p.m. Friday until the gas company could repair the ruptured line and firefighters could extinguish the flames. The subdivision reopened just before 3 p.m. 

EMS Division Chief Christie Grice said the gas leak was ignited by the lightning strike, causing a grass fire.

Grice said no homes were damaged. The scene was turned over to Atlanta Gas Light, Grice said.

