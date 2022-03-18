Lightning strikes, splitting tree, rupturing gas line and igniting fire in this East Hall subdivision

Lightning split a tree in half and ruptured an underground gas line Friday afternoon in East Hall, according to authorities.
Hall County Fire Rescue closed the Rolling Ridge subdivision off of Harmony Church Road after 12:15 p.m. Friday until the gas company could repair the ruptured line and firefighters could extinguish the flames. The subdivision reopened just before 3 p.m.
EMS Division Chief Christie Grice said the gas leak was ignited by the lightning strike, causing a grass fire.
Grice said no homes were damaged. The scene was turned over to Atlanta Gas Light, Grice said.