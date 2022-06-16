Lawsuit settled in case involving woman hit by Gainesville Police car

The city of Gainesville has settled a lawsuit with a woman for $100,000 after she was struck by a police car in 2019 while crossing Atlanta Highway, according to court documents.

Vickie Barber initially sued the city of Gainesville and the officer in June 2021, though the officer was later dismissed as a defendant in the case.

According to the lawsuit, Barber was trying to cross Atlanta Highway after 9 p.m. June 18, 2019, between Hazel Street and the intersection with Westside Drive.

In the lawsuit, Barber said she suffered “serious, painful and debilitating injuries to her body that had a significant impact on her life and ability to function normally.” She claimed $721,000 in medical expenses.

The lawsuit was settled May 24.

“All settlements are compromises,” Barber’s attorney Charles E. Johnson III said. “That’s the nature of how we get cases resolved, but this is going to make a life-changing difference to a very vulnerable person.”