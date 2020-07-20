Law enforcement to crack down on speeders this week

Drivers in Georgia should expect to see officers cracking down on speeding starting Monday, July 20.



“Operation Southern Shield” will run from July 20-26 with the goal of speed enforcement and awareness.

“The sharp decrease in the number of people traveling on our roads during the pandemic has not led to a corresponding drop in the number of traffic deaths according to preliminary data from the Georgia Department of Transportation,” Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Director Allen Poole said in a news release. “The increased speeding this year is further proof driving over the speed limit significantly increases your chances of being in a crash that results in severe or fatal injuries.”

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety said traffic deaths were 22 percent lower during the “Operation Southern Shield” week in 2018 compared to the week after it.

“The objective this week is not to write tickets but to show everyone that driving the speed limit and with your focus on the road saves lives,” Poole said in a news release. “That is why Southern Shield has saved lives in its first three years. So many drivers were following the law because they knew state troopers and local law enforcement officers were on patrol. That is why traffic enforcement remains the most effective method to prevent people from being killed in traffic crashes.”