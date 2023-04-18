Latest on proposed 285-unit subdivision in Gainesville

Gainesville’s City Council on Tuesday approved a company’s request to amend the existing zoning for the construction of 285 units on 220 acres.

The units will be built at 2242 Gaines Mill Road and 2581 Gillsville Highway, stipulating a condition that a traffic signal on Gaines Mill will be provided by the developer if one isn’t installed by Georgia’s Department of Transportation within five years.

During the public hearing segment of the meeting, Gainesville residents Tim and Sherry Mize asked council to reconsider approving the development by Gillsville Investment LLC’s. Tim Mize, who said after the meeting that he idles in stagnant traffic on Gaines Mill on a daily basis, insists a light is needed on that road now rather than in five years.

“You’ve got buses turning in and you’ve got traffic backed up three-quarters of a mile,” Tim Mize said. “We’ve got accidents out here.”

Council sought to address the couple's concerns before a vote was taken, clarifying that there won’t be an access point in and out of the development from Gaines Mill Road. Access to the development would instead be off Gillsville Highway/Ga. 323.

Council members went on to approve the item by unanimous vote.

The original plan by Gillsville Investment, approved in 2019, called for the construction of 375 units, but that proposal was downsized due to topography challenges and various streams on the property.

The project, as approved, will consist of 172 single-family homes and 113 townhomes.

Amenities are expected to include a pool, cabana, children’s playground and two pickleball courts.