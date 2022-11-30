Latest on case involving woman accused of shooting neighbor over barking dog

A Flowery Branch woman now faces an attempted murder charge after an argument with a neighbor over a barking dog led to gunfire, police said.

Fonda Suzette Spratt, 56, was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 29, and booked in to the Hall County Jail, where she remains with no bond.

Flowery Branch Police Chief Chris Hulsey said it started as an argument between two women around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Chattahoochee Street and Church Street

From what the police know now, Hulsey said the argument was about a dog barking.

The police chief said Spratt entered the woman’s home and confronted her about the barking dogs before pulling out a gun and shooting toward the woman multiple times.

Hulsey said the attempted murder charge was added because “she did admit that she wanted to kill her.”

Spratt also was charged with home invasion, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, reckless conduct and two counts of aggravated assault.

The two aggravated assault charges are related to the victim and the victim’s sister.

The police did not identify the victim.

The woman was struck twice and taken to the hospital, but Hulsey said hospital officials were preparing for her release.

“I think that both bullets went in and went out of her,” Hulsey said.

The dog, a large mixed breed, was not injured.