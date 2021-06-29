Know these fireworks noise ordinances for the 4th of July





Cpl. Jessica Van of the Gainesville Police Department said there have not been any recent changes to Gainesville’s noise ordinance policies. You can visit the website for more information about fireworks.

Even though Gainesville has a noise policy in place that prohibits loud music or other loud sounds that would disturb the peace 11 p.m. - 7 a.m., the codes also hold an exemption for July 4 celebrations: “Any activity which would naturally cause a loud noise such as a parade, Fourth of July fireworks display, construction of a building or similar type functions or activities … shall be exempt from the provisions of this chapter.”

People can report violations by calling the non-emergency dispatch at 770-534-5251, Van said. Violations within city limits can result in fines up to $1,000.

“When we do get calls, it’s generally because people are shooting fireworks past the timeframe,” Van wrote in a statement. “We just want to encourage everyone to be safe and have fun, but also be a mindful neighbor.”