Kidnapping charge dismissed in plea for man accused of taking son from Oakwood day care to Puerto Rico London Stephens appears in Hall County Superior Court Monday, June 10, 2024 to enter a guilty plea of interstate interference with custody. Stephens picked up his son Sept. 28, 2022 from an Oakwood day care and did not bring him back there Oct. 3, which was the agreement with the child’s mother and fled to Puerto Rico instead. - photo by Scott Rogers A kidnapping charge was dismissed for a Lithonia man accused of taking his son in 2022 from an Oakwood day care to Puerto Rico in a plea.