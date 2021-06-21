Jury selection begins in Hall County murder trial of Deputy Dixon

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Dixon, 28, was attempting July 7, 2019, to stop a stolen vehicle that was occupied by four people. The people in the car ran, and Dixon encountered Garcia-Solis on Highland Avenue in Gainesville, according to the GBI.



The GBI said gunfire was exchanged, and Dixon was fatally shot.

Court officials previously told The Times 600 people were summoned for the jury trial.