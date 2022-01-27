Jury begins deliberations in Gainesville motel rape and robbery case

“Ladies and gentlemen, if you believe what (the alleged victim) said, that’s all the evidence that you need,” Buckler said. “You can hold these three accountable and convict them for what they’ve done.”

The jury entered deliberations after 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26 in the trial for Christian River Bolding, 21, of Flowery Branch, Justin Eugene-Ty Sutton, 22, of Gainesville, and Laura Solano-Mota, 30, of Gainesville.

Sutton and Bolding are each charged with rape, aggravated sodomy, aggravated assault, armed robbery and false imprisonment.

A fourth co-defendant, Emily Yulissa Vazquez, 21, of Gainesville, pleaded guilty and testified for the prosecution late Tuesday. Vazquez and Solano-Mota were each charged with robbery and false imprisonment.

The now 22-year-old woman testified Tuesday, Jan. 26, before Superior Court Judge Bonnie Oliver about being beaten May 8, 2020, at the Motel 6 off of Athens Highway and then being sexually assaulted by Sutton and Bolding.