Judicial circuit applies for federal funds to address court's backlog

With more than 1,000 unindicted cases in Hall County alone, the Northeastern Judicial Circuit has applied for $1.1 million in federal funds to address the court’s backlog.

The circuit, which includes Hall and Dawson counties, submitted an application to churn through the judicial backlog caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In October, Gov. Brian Kemp announced he would allocate up to $110 million in American Rescue Plan funds for court backlogs.

The application was announced during a Monday, Dec. 6, work session for the Hall County Board of Commissioners. No matching funds are required by the county.

The award notifications for the grant are expected Dec. 21.

According to data submitted by the court with its application, there are 764 indicted pending cases in the circuit, which is 27% higher than the pre-pandemic levels.

“In 2021, Hall County alone has swelled to 1,121 pending unindicted cases as of Oct. 1 — an increase of 62% over pre-pandemic levels,” according to the court’s application. “While grand juries have been convened weekly to work through this backlog, the number of pending cases remains extraordinarily high and offers a clear preview of the cases that are in the ‘pipeline’ that will soon hit dockets and trial calendars.”