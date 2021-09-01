Judge rules molestation case against former bus driver can move forward

A magistrate court judge ruled Wednesday, Sept. 1, that a child molestation case against a former Hall County bus driver can move forward after hearing testimony from an investigator.
Marvin Nathaniel Hogan Jr., 38, was charged Friday, Aug. 6, for incidents that allegedly occurred from 2017 to 2019.
Hogan, who started working as a bus driver on Jan. 24, 2020, resigned on Aug. 20, said Hall County Schools spokesman Stan Lewis.
District officials became aware of the molestation allegations on Feb. 16, 2021, when a school counselor reported it to a Flowery Branch High School resource officer.
Hogan had been on paid administrative leave since February but moved to unpaid leave in late July, Lewis said.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Richard Sinyard took the stand Wednesday to outline the investigation of the case so far.
The warrants signed by Sinyard give three different date ranges for the alleged offenses:
April 2017 for one count of contributing to a delinquency of a minor
March-May 2018 for child molestation, sexual battery, enticing a child for indecent purposes and the the other contributing to delinquency count
January 2019 for aggravated sexual battery
The allegations against Hogan center around a girl during her teenage years, Sinyard said.
Hogan was accused of giving alcohol and marijuana to the girl while playing “truth or dare.”
Sinyard said electronic devices and other digital materials were seized during a search warrant at Hogan’s home.
On cross-examination from defense attorney Brett Turner, the investigator said he did not recall smelling marijuana nor finding any marijuana paraphernalia.
Turner argued there was not enough evidence to support probable cause in the case, but Magistrate Court Judge Michelle Hall bound the case over as charged to Superior Court.
Turner did not return a call seeking comment after the Wednesday hearing.