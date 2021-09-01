Judge rules molestation case against former bus driver can move forward

A magistrate court judge ruled Wednesday, Sept. 1, that a child molestation case against a former Hall County bus driver can move forward after hearing testimony from an investigator.



Marvin Nathaniel Hogan Jr., 38, was charged Friday, Aug. 6, for incidents that allegedly occurred from 2017 to 2019.

Hogan, who started working as a bus driver on Jan. 24, 2020, resigned on Aug. 20, said Hall County Schools spokesman Stan Lewis.

District officials became aware of the molestation allegations on Feb. 16, 2021, when a school counselor reported it to a Flowery Branch High School resource officer.