Judge rules Methodist churches in Georgia can vote to disaffiliate

Three churches in Hall were listed in the lawsuit: Highlands United Methodist and Redwine United Methodist, both of Gainesville, as well as Lula United Methodist.

The recent surge of churches seeking to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church began with debate over same-sex marriage and LGBTQ+ clergy in the past few years.

Paragraph 2553 of the United Methodist Church’s “Book of Discipline” offers a process to disaffiliate from the denomination, but it was paused by the North Georgia Conference.

David Gibbs III, president and general counsel of the National Center for Life and Liberty, previously characterized it to The Times as a “collective loss of confidence in what the conferences are doing.”

Following Tuesday’s ruling, Gibbs said the churches were pleased with the outcome.

“The fact that they felt heard by the court is a good feeling,” Gibbs said. “They feel vindicated in the position they’ve taken.”

If two-thirds of a church’s members vote in favor of disaffiliation, then the conference trustees negotiate a disaffiliation agreement with the local church’s trustees. That agreement is then presented at the annual conference for ratification by a majority vote, according to the lawsuit.

Sybil Davidson, spokeswoman for the North Georgia Conference, said in a statement that they appreciate the time taken by the judge to hear the case. The conference is exploring appeal opportunities, Davidson said.

“Leaders of the Conference remain committed to handling this matter in a fair, transparent, uniform, and good faith manner,” Davidson said. “Most importantly, our focus continues to be on the mission of The United Methodist Church to make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world. That is unchanging.”

Gibbs said the churches hope that the churches will be allowed to make their votes but are prepared to defend the ruling before an appeals court.