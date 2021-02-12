Jail inmate walks off work detail, gets into waiting vehicle, authorities say

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for an inmate they say walked away from a work detail Friday, Feb. 12, and got into an awaiting vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said David Daniel Morgan, 37, of Gainesville, left his assignment on the jail grounds between 8:50 and 9 a.m. Friday and got into a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer, whose driver was waiting for him.

Morgan has been in the jail since Jan. 9 on a nonviolent theft charge, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said.

Morgan is a White man standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair that is slightly gray in the front and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue jail jumpsuit at the time of his escape.

The SUV has a Georgia tag, RVQ8587.

Anyone with information on Morgan’s whereabouts or the SUV should call 911.