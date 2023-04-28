Investigator testifies in case of man accused of shooting at a minivan carrying 6 people

Hernandez-Valle appeared in Magistrate Court Friday, April 28, with attorney Brian Dille and a Spanish translator.



Hall County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Joe Groover said the driver of the van with a family inside had pulled into a lot looking for their uncle.

“It’s gotten to the point where a lot of people come and watch these kids play, so that’s where his uncle was,” Groover said.

The investigator didn’t know if kids were still playing or if a crowd was still there at the time of the incident.

Groover said the victim told law enforcement that the suspect came from the house across the street and told him he needed to leave.

The victim said he would leave as soon as he could find his uncle, the investigator testified.

“At that point, the suspect, according to the victim, said that he had 30 seconds to leave and produced what he described as a yellow pistol,” Groover said. “The victim then drove away, and as he was driving away, he said the unknown Hispanic male fired a shot then got into a black Tahoe and pursued.”

One shell casing was found where the van was parked, but no one was injured.

The man called 911, telling them where he was going and that the black Tahoe following him had shot at him.

Officers in the area pursued the Tahoe for a short while. Though the Tahoe got away, the officers were able to get the tag.