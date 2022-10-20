Inmate charged in Gainesville prison sexual assault

An inmate was charged with sexually assaulting another inmate in July at the Hall County Correctional Institution in Gainesville, authorities said.
Antonio Pittman, 46, was charged with aggravated sodomy Wednesday, Oct. 18, and was booked in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.
According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Pittman was most recently in the Washington State Prison in Davisboro, Georgia for a burglary case out of Spalding County.
Hall County Correctional Institution Warden Walt Davis deferred questions to the Georgia Department of Corrections.
Georgia Department of Corrections spokeswoman Joan Heath said the case began following a July allegation from another inmate at the prison under the Prison Rape Elimination Act.
The warrant stated the incident happened between 1:30-2:30 a.m. on July 29 at the Hall County prison.
After an investigation, Heath said Pittman was charged with aggravated sodomy.
Pittman was appointed a public defender.