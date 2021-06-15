Inmate accused of attacking other inmate

A Flowery Branch man in the Hall County Jail allegedly attacked another inmate, sending the man to the hospital for treatment, according to authorities.



Cody William Pittman, 33, was charged with aggravated battery Thursday, June 10. His other charges include first-degree forgery and theft by receiving stolen property.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said deputies working Wednesday, June 9, in an inmate housing unit saw Pittman attacking another inmate.

Deputies got into the inmate pod and told the men to stop, Booth said.

Booth said the other inmate was sent to the jail medical unit before being transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for a broken arm. He has returned to the jail, Booth said.

No attorney was listed for Pittman with Magistrate Court officials Tuesday, June 15.