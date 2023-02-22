‘I want justice for my sister:’ Sister of slain Gainesville woman describes her dreams of a better life for her children

Juana Jose dreamed of providing a better life for her children.



With an 18-month-old daughter and another child on the way, the 22-year-old Gainesville woman had goals of buying her own car and finding a home in Gainesville.

Those dreams were cut short, as Jose was found Jan. 29 strangled to death in her bed on Cooley Drive.

The suspect, Max Rocael Calel Sanic, 20, turned himself in around noon Monday, Feb. 20, to the Gainesville Police headquarters. He faces charges of malice murder and felony feticide.

The last time Magdalena Carmelo Jose was able to hug her 22-year-old sister Juana was at their father’s birthday gathering Jan. 28, a day before she was found unconscious.

“She would always smile to a lot of the people everywhere,” Magdalena Jose said through Art Gallegos Jr., who translated from Spanish to English. “She’s very noble. She always had a very noble heart to deal with people that she met.”

Juana worked for some time at Variedades Gomez, a variety store on Atlanta Highway, according to the store’s social media.

“Once she had the baby, she couldn’t get help to take care of the baby, so it was very hard for her to stay employed,” Magdalena Jose said.

Juana Jose was more than four months along in her pregnancy at the time of her death, her sister estimated.

Magdalena Jose said she believes Juana Jose and Sanic may have met through work or social media.

The father of the baby, Magdalena Jose said, is believed to be in Mexico.

“When the father heard about her being pregnant, he just left to Mexico,” Juana’s sister said.

A service was held Saturday, Feb. 18, at a church on Aviation Boulevard. Magdalena spoke at the service, thanking the roughly 50-60 people who showed up to honor Juana.

“Saturday was very heartfelt,” Gallegos said. “I saw the community in pain, and I was honored to be able to lead the service and pray over the family.”

Magdalena Jose said the community has been very supportive.

“Sometimes they bless us with food that people just stop by and give us food and help us out that way,” Juana’s sister said.

But the burden still falls on them to complete their wish of sending Juana’s body back to Guatemala.

Juana Jose came to the U.S. four years ago but was denied legal permanent residency.

In the meantime, Magdalena Jose has been taking care of Juana’s daughter. She said it did provide some relief knowing that the suspect turned himself in.

“I want justice for my sister,” Magdalena Jose said.



