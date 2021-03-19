How pandemic forced courts to stop, then change to catch up

With a few more logistical problems and adjustments than normal, the Hall County court held its first day of trials March 10, almost a year since the shutdown.



Court administrator Jason Stephenson said 59 of the 180 jurors summoned were deferred or excused prior to the day’s trial, though he was unsure how many were for COVID-related concerns.

Superior Court Judge Bonnie Oliver presided over the first case, which concerned drug possession. Some 80 to 90 jurors reported for duty, which Stephenson said was better than a normal turnout.

With roughly 350 cases still needing to be indicted, Darragh also resumed grand jury sessions March 10, with the intention to have one session every remaining Wednesday in March. A new grand jury term will begin in April.

“Those will continue to increase, but by meeting once a week … we are likely to catch up within a few months,” Darragh said.

One change in the backlog was the move to release roughly 200 inmates in March as the court and Hall County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to manage the coronavirus inside the jail through reconsidering bond amounts.

Darragh said they have had similar events on a yearly basis to see if a modification is necessary.

“The last time we had one was at the very beginning of the COVID crisis, where we had a more thorough review,” Darragh said, adding that the COVID pandemic made that review more intense.